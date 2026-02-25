First Alert Weather: Warming trend with at least some rain by late week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- No threat of frost or freeze anytime soon across the local area.
- Under partly cloudy skies, highs Thursday will reach well into the 70s. A few showers will spread into Southeast Georgia & increase through Friday, while Jacksonville and Northeast Florida stay mainly dry until later Friday into Friday night.
- The showers will decrease and shift south through the day Saturday with cooler temperatures, especially at and near the beaches.
- Other than the showers Friday into Saturday morning, the forecast remains generally dry with a high wildfire risk and high pollen counts.
TONIGHT: Some high clouds. Low: 46
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 78
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers in Southeast Georgia. Low: 56
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High: 79
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers ending by afternoon. 56/72… cooler at the beaches.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/72… cooler at the beaches.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 52/72… cooler at the beaches.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy 57/75… windy and cool at the beaches.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 57/76.
