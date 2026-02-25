First Alert Weather: Warming trend with at least some rain by late week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

No threat of frost or freeze anytime soon across the local area.

Under partly cloudy skies, highs Thursday will reach well into the 70s. A few showers will spread into Southeast Georgia & increase through Friday, while Jacksonville and Northeast Florida stay mainly dry until later Friday into Friday night.

The showers will decrease and shift south through the day Saturday with cooler temperatures, especially at and near the beaches.

Other than the showers Friday into Saturday morning, the forecast remains generally dry with a high wildfire risk and high pollen counts.

TONIGHT: Some high clouds. Low: 46

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers in Southeast Georgia. Low: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. High: 79

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers ending by afternoon. 56/72… cooler at the beaches.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 51/72… cooler at the beaches.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. 52/72… cooler at the beaches.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy 57/75… windy and cool at the beaches.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 57/76.

