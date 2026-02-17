Local

First Alert Weather: Warming trend with little rain followed by strong weekend cold front

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Partly cloudy tonight with lows near 50 degrees – not too far from where we should be this time of year.
  • The rest of the week will be warm & dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday & Thursday, reaching near record highs in the mid 80s on Friday.
  • The weekend will feel like spring early & more like winter late.  Saturday’s highs will be near records in the mid 80s.  A strong cold front will bring a shower or two Sat. night into early Sunday, but no significant rain is likely to occur.  Highs on Sunday will top out near 70 about mid-day, then slowly fall through the afternoon with gusty winds out of the north.
  • A return to winter early next week with highs only in the 50s & lows in the 30s.  Cold enough for some inland frost &/or a light freeze early Monday & early Tuesday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, rather warm.  High: 80
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny & warm.  59/84 (record=86/1961)
  • SATURDAY: Warm & partly sunny with a shower at night.  59/86 (record=86/2019)
  • SUNDAY: A shower early then partly cloudy, windy & cooler. 57/70… falling through the 60s late.
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy & cold. 35/59
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cold. 34/59

