First Alert Weather: Warming trend with little rain followed by strong weekend cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Partly cloudy tonight with lows near 50 degrees – not too far from where we should be this time of year.
- The rest of the week will be warm & dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 80 on Wednesday & Thursday, reaching near record highs in the mid 80s on Friday.
- The weekend will feel like spring early & more like winter late. Saturday’s highs will be near records in the mid 80s. A strong cold front will bring a shower or two Sat. night into early Sunday, but no significant rain is likely to occur. Highs on Sunday will top out near 70 about mid-day, then slowly fall through the afternoon with gusty winds out of the north.
- A return to winter early next week with highs only in the 50s & lows in the 30s. Cold enough for some inland frost &/or a light freeze early Monday & early Tuesday.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 50
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 79
- WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 55
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, rather warm. High: 80
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 59/84 (record=86/1961)
- SATURDAY: Warm & partly sunny with a shower at night. 59/86 (record=86/2019)
- SUNDAY: A shower early then partly cloudy, windy & cooler. 57/70… falling through the 60s late.
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy & cold. 35/59
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cold. 34/59
