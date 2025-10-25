Local

First Alert Weather: Weekend breeze ahead of some rain

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a breezy, sunny & really pretty nice Saturday
  • Clouds increase on Sunday, and we’ll be tracking an isolated shower or two
  • It won’t rain everywhere tomorrow
  • Showers will spread out Sunday night into Monday
  • Again on Monday, it won’t rain everywhere, but rain will be more widespread
  • Tuesday dries out before a strong cold front moves in on Wednesday/Thursday
  • COOL temperatures will usher in late week, including for Halloween

Tropics:

  • Melissa is now a hurricane in the Northern Caribbean
  • It is rapidly strengthening and is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight or Sunday
  • Melissa, unfortunately, is a big deal for the islands of Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Cuba
  • This slow-moving storm will exacerbate tropical impacts felt
  • Rain totals in Eastern Jamaica and Western Haiti are forecast to reach near 2 feet
  • Life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and landslides are all expected
  • Long-term, Melissa will move right over Jamaica and then track over Cuba & the Bahamas mid-week next week
  • Melissa is headed out to the Atlantic and will not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Low: 65
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Shower. High: 80
  • MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 66/77
  • TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 64/73
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 57/75
  • THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny and Cooler. 51/67
  • HALLOWEEN: Sunny & Cool! 46/67
  • SAT: Sunny. 44/71
