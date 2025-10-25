First Alert Weather: Weekend breeze ahead of some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a breezy, sunny & really pretty nice Saturday

Clouds increase on Sunday, and we’ll be tracking an isolated shower or two

It won’t rain everywhere tomorrow

Showers will spread out Sunday night into Monday

Again on Monday, it won’t rain everywhere, but rain will be more widespread

Tuesday dries out before a strong cold front moves in on Wednesday/Thursday

COOL temperatures will usher in late week, including for Halloween

Tropics:

Melissa is now a hurricane in the Northern Caribbean

It is rapidly strengthening and is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight or Sunday

Melissa, unfortunately, is a big deal for the islands of Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Cuba

This slow-moving storm will exacerbate tropical impacts felt

Rain totals in Eastern Jamaica and Western Haiti are forecast to reach near 2 feet

Life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and landslides are all expected

Long-term, Melissa will move right over Jamaica and then track over Cuba & the Bahamas mid-week next week

Melissa is headed out to the Atlantic and will not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.

