First Alert Weather: Weekend breeze ahead of some rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a breezy, sunny & really pretty nice Saturday
- Clouds increase on Sunday, and we’ll be tracking an isolated shower or two
- It won’t rain everywhere tomorrow
- Showers will spread out Sunday night into Monday
- Again on Monday, it won’t rain everywhere, but rain will be more widespread
- Tuesday dries out before a strong cold front moves in on Wednesday/Thursday
- COOL temperatures will usher in late week, including for Halloween
Tropics:
- Melissa is now a hurricane in the Northern Caribbean
- It is rapidly strengthening and is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight or Sunday
- Melissa, unfortunately, is a big deal for the islands of Jamaica, Hispaniola, and Cuba
- This slow-moving storm will exacerbate tropical impacts felt
- Rain totals in Eastern Jamaica and Western Haiti are forecast to reach near 2 feet
- Life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and landslides are all expected
- Long-term, Melissa will move right over Jamaica and then track over Cuba & the Bahamas mid-week next week
- Melissa is headed out to the Atlantic and will not pose a threat to Florida or the U.S.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Low: 65
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Shower. High: 80
- MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 66/77
- TUE: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 64/73
- WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 57/75
- THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny and Cooler. 51/67
- HALLOWEEN: Sunny & Cool! 46/67
- SAT: Sunny. 44/71