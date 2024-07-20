First Alert Weather: Weekend storms with plenty of heat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking heat and storms this weekend.

It’s partly cloudy and hot this afternoon. The sea breeze has pushed just past I-95 as of 4 p.m.

Scattered showers are blowing up well to the west & north of Jacksonville. Simma expects storms to focus near and west of I-95 later this evening

The beaches could see some of the shower and storm activity blow their way.

Storms look to form a bit earlier in the afternoon tomorrow (and clear out a little earlier too).

The same sea breeze/storm pattern stays put through about Wednesday. Then winds shift onshore on Thursday, moving the sea breeze farther inland each day.

This pattern also brings the threat of rain to the beaches in the morning.

That being said, the heaviest and strongest storms will focus far inland through next weekend.

There’s nothing of note in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. High: 92

MON: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. 74/91

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/91

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 75/92

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 74/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 75/92

