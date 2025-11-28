First Alert Weather: Weekend sunshine with rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s a sunny but cool day for Black Friday
- It will be another cold night tonight, but not as cold as last night
- A Freeze Warning is in effect for Inland SE GA for near freezing temps
- Patchy frost will be well inland as well
- There is no threat of a frost or freeze for Jax or NE FL beaches
- Saturday’s a tad cloudy & cool
- More sun works its way in on Sunday with pleasant temperatures
- Clouds increase again on Monday, with an isolated shower possible
- Then the best chance for rain this week is Tuesday
- We’ll be updating the timing & amounts of rain over the weekend
Tropics:
- No active storms
- Hurricane season ends on Sunday
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Frost/Freeze Inland. Low: 39
- TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Touch Cool. High: 66
- SUN: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 53/75
- MON: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 60/71
- TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. 59/75
- WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 50/67
- THU: Mostly Sunny. 45/67
- FRI: Partly Cloudy. 46/70
