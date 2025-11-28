First Alert Weather: Weekend sunshine with rain in view

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s a sunny but cool day for Black Friday

It will be another cold night tonight, but not as cold as last night

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Inland SE GA for near freezing temps

Patchy frost will be well inland as well

There is no threat of a frost or freeze for Jax or NE FL beaches

Saturday’s a tad cloudy & cool

More sun works its way in on Sunday with pleasant temperatures

Clouds increase again on Monday, with an isolated shower possible

Then the best chance for rain this week is Tuesday

We’ll be updating the timing & amounts of rain over the weekend

Tropics:

No active storms

Hurricane season ends on Sunday

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Cold. Frost/Freeze Inland. Low: 39

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Touch Cool. High: 66

SUN: Partly Sunny & Pleasant. 53/75

MON: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 60/71

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. 59/75

WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 50/67

THU: Mostly Sunny. 45/67

FRI: Partly Cloudy. 46/70

