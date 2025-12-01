First Alert Weather: Welcome rain on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Today will feature abundant cloud cover and mainly dry weather as highs warm to near 70 degrees.

Some inland isolated showers are possible late today into tonight, mainly across southeast Georgia.

Needed rainfall arrives Tuesday, though not much. A broken line of showers and embedded storms will sweep through our area.

Timing will be the morning for inland SE GA, late-morning to early afternoon for the Jacksonville metro and inland north Florida, and early-mid afternoon for areas southeast of Jax to the coast.

Rain totals will be highest inland where values of 0.50-0.75″ are likely, and less than 0.50″ southeast of Jax.

We will be dry and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.

An increase in shower and storm chances is likely for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower late. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few inland showers. LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers and thunderstorms. 63/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 47/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/67

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. 46/70

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. 54/76

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. 53/70

