First Alert Weather: Welcome rain on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
- Today will feature abundant cloud cover and mainly dry weather as highs warm to near 70 degrees.
- Some inland isolated showers are possible late today into tonight, mainly across southeast Georgia.
- Needed rainfall arrives Tuesday, though not much. A broken line of showers and embedded storms will sweep through our area.
- Timing will be the morning for inland SE GA, late-morning to early afternoon for the Jacksonville metro and inland north Florida, and early-mid afternoon for areas southeast of Jax to the coast.
- Rain totals will be highest inland where values of 0.50-0.75″ are likely, and less than 0.50″ southeast of Jax.
- We will be dry and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.
- An increase in shower and storm chances is likely for the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower late. HIGH: 71
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few inland showers. LOW: 63
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a few showers and thunderstorms. 63/75
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. 47/67
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 42/67
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, warmer. 46/70
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. 54/76
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers. 53/70
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️