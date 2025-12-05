First Alert Weather: Wet weather takes aim for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend is expected to be a rainy one.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a cloudy but warm Friday, with Jacksonville getting to at least 80 degrees
- A line of showers and storms near and north of Interstate 10 is pushing into Southeast Georgia Friday afternoon
- A shower or two may make its way to Jacksonville, but the bulk of the rain stays north
- Off-and-on showers continue near and north of I-10 through the day Saturday
- Northeast Florida looks cloudy and cooler on Saturday
- Showers drift into Northeast Florida Saturday night and Sunday morning
- Rain intensifies and stays put over Northeast Florida, near I-10 in particular, through the day Sunday.
- This will have implications for the Jaguars game -- take the rain gear
- Updated short-range model guidance suggests rain continues into Sunday evening
- Widespread rain totals will average a half-inch
- Wherever the heaviest rain band sets up on Sunday, we’ll see 2-3″ of rain
- An isolated shower or two lingers Monday as it stays cloudy and a bit cool
- We turn sunny & drier on Tuesday
- With plenty of sun in store for the rest of the week next week, it will be cool each day
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm, Partly Cloudy. Low: 56
TOMORROW: Cloudy & Cooler, A Few Showers. High: 67
SUN: Cloudy with Rain through the day. 54/67
MON: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Lingering Shower. 49/63
TUE: Turning Sunny, Cool. 43/59
WED: Sunny. 39/67
THU: Mostly Sunny. 45/69
FRI: Partly Sunny. 47/75
