First Alert Weather: Wet weather takes aim for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend is expected to be a rainy one.

It’s been a cloudy but warm Friday, with Jacksonville getting to at least 80 degrees

A line of showers and storms near and north of Interstate 10 is pushing into Southeast Georgia Friday afternoon

A shower or two may make its way to Jacksonville, but the bulk of the rain stays north

Off-and-on showers continue near and north of I-10 through the day Saturday

Northeast Florida looks cloudy and cooler on Saturday

Showers drift into Northeast Florida Saturday night and Sunday morning

Rain intensifies and stays put over Northeast Florida, near I-10 in particular, through the day Sunday.

This will have implications for the Jaguars game -- take the rain gear

Updated short-range model guidance suggests rain continues into Sunday evening

Widespread rain totals will average a half-inch

Wherever the heaviest rain band sets up on Sunday, we’ll see 2-3″ of rain

An isolated shower or two lingers Monday as it stays cloudy and a bit cool

We turn sunny & drier on Tuesday

With plenty of sun in store for the rest of the week next week, it will be cool each day

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm, Partly Cloudy. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Cloudy & Cooler, A Few Showers. High: 67

SUN: Cloudy with Rain through the day. 54/67

MON: Mostly Cloudy, Iso. Lingering Shower. 49/63

TUE: Turning Sunny, Cool. 43/59

WED: Sunny. 39/67

THU: Mostly Sunny. 45/69

FRI: Partly Sunny. 47/75

