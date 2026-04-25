First Alert Weather: Widely scattered showers, storms this weekend, cooler to start the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are waking up Saturday morning to the low to mid 60s. It will be partly sunny with a few showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. It will be more humid this weekend.

WILDFIRES: Elevated fire weather continues today. The Brantley Co. Highway 82 fire is currently 10 percent contained and covers more than 7,500 acres. Dense smoke will be blowing into Glynn County through today.

Elevated fire weather continues today. The Brantley Co. Highway 82 fire is currently 10 percent contained and covers more than 7,500 acres. Dense smoke will be blowing into Glynn County through today. Temperatures will climb Saturday and Sunday into the upper 80s.

More widely scattered showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.

Isolated showers to start out Monday that will push inland. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday and in the upper 70s. It will be breezy.

Dry through Tuesday before a few showers around mid to late week. Unfortunately, no drought busting rain over the next seven days.

TODAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers. LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid with isolated showers and thunderstorms HIGH: 88

MONDAY: Breezy, isolated morning showers shifting inland through the afternoon. Cooler. 63/77

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. A few showers. 62/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 64/87

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid. 60/88

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: A few showers this weekend First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey tracks the chance for rain this weekend.

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