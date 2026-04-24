Wawa opens new Jacksonville store with grand opening celebration and giveaways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wawa, Inc. will open a new convenience store on Thursday, April 30, with a morning grand opening celebration, giveaways, and community-focused events.

The new location, at 12654 Pecan Park Rd., will open its doors at 8:00 a.m., following a countdown event beginning at 7:55 a.m. led by General Manager Taylor Quinones.

The first 100 customers will receive free “Wawa Grand Opening Tour in the USA” T-shirts, while all customers can enjoy free hot coffee of any size through Sunday, May 3.

Immediately after opening festivities, a ceremony at 8:30 a.m. will highlight the company’s more than 200-year history in American business and introduce the store team. The event will also feature a “Hoagies for Heroes” competition, where first responders will compete in a hoagie-building challenge to benefit local charities.

“As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday in 2026, we’re proud to be a company with more than 200 years in American business…,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa. He added that the company’s expansion supports job creation and investment in local communities.

The Jacksonville store is the 27th location in Wawa, Inc.’s 2026 expansion plan, which includes nearly 100 new stores across 14 states. Each store represents more than $7.5 million in investment and employs roughly 140 contractors during construction. Once open, the location is expected to employ about 35 associates.

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