Treaty Oak Revival coming to St. Augustine Amphitheatre November 20

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will host Treaty Oak Revival with Gannon Fremin & CCREV on Thursday, November 20, 2025, with tickets going on sale Friday, August 22, 2025, at 10 a.m.

Treaty Oak Revival, a Texas country rock band formed in 2019, is recognized for its distinctive blend of Texas Red Dirt country and influences from punk and southern rock. The band consists of Sam Canty, Lance Vanley, Jeremiah Vanley, Andrew Carey, and Cody Holloway.

The concert will take place at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $65.27 to $121.96.

Fans can purchase tickets online here in person, as well as in-person at the venue’s Box Office. The Box Office is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and accepts credit and debit card payments only.

Treaty Oak Revival has gained recognition for its heartfelt lyrics and engaging live performances, capturing the essence of Texas music culture. Their latest single, ‘Happy Face,’ and their album, ‘Have a Nice Day,’ are available for streaming on all platforms.

