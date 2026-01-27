First Alert Weather: Widespread frost and freeze tonight, even colder for the weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The cold isn’t over yet for Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The First Alert Weather Team said First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Here’s what you can expect for the First Alert Forecast for Tuesday night and into the rest of the week:

Cold Tuesday night with 12+ hours at or below freezing inland (10+ miles from major waterways).

Early morning temperatures on Wednesday will range from 30 at the beaches to the upper teens to low 20s west of U.S. 301; low- to mid-20s for the Interstate 95 corridor.

Slightly milder Wednesday, but still well below average with highs in the 50s. An inland frost and freeze Wednesday night/early Thursday, then afternoon highs 55-60.

Clouds move in Friday after some light frost inland early, then reaching the low 60s in the afternoon.

A Saturday storm system will bring clouds, wind, some sprinkles, or a few flurries.

Significant precipitation is not expected but temperatures will tumble to the coldest of the winter so far.

Temperatures will fall Saturday into the 30s then bottom out Saturday night in the low- to mid-20s with a freeze to the Beaches.

Lows Sunday night/early Monday will reach the teens and 20s with another freeze that will include the beaches.

Lows in the 20s Monday night/early Tuesday will mean another frost/freeze for virtually all of the area.

TONIGHT: Clear with a widespread freeze and frost all the way to the beaches. Low: 25

WEDNESDAY: Sunny early then partly cloudy. High: 54

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing with a frost and freeze away from the coast and rivers. Low: 29

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, not *as* cold. High: 57

FRIDAY: Inland frost early, increasing clouds. 32/61

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy and cold with a sprinkle or snow flurry. 39/47 … falling in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early … partly to mostly sunny, breezy & cold. 24/41 (record=24/1977)

MONDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early … Sunny morning, some clouds in the afternoon. 22/50 (record = 23/1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread frost and freeze early… Mostly sunny. 25/58

