Local

First Alert Weather: Widespread morning fog and warming temperatures

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there is widespread dense fog and low visibilities. Temperatures are in the 50s.

  • A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area.
  • Fog will be slow to disperse today, but eventually will be replaced with sunshine inland and warming temperatures into the 70s/low 80s.
  • Sea fog will likely linger along the coast all day, keeping temperatures at the beaches chilly in the 60s.
  • Sea fog will move inland late this afternoon/evening, setting up another round of dense fog tonight across the area.
  • Afternoon highs warm into the 80s for more Thursday into the weekend with some record highs possible away from the coast.
  • No significant rain over the next week.
  • The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.

TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon inland sun. HIGH: 76 (60s at the beaches)

TONIGHT: Fog spreading inland. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon and warmer. Isolated afternoon shower. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)

FRIDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: March 4, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read