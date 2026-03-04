First Alert Weather: Widespread morning fog and warming temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there is widespread dense fog and low visibilities. Temperatures are in the 50s.
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area.
- Fog will be slow to disperse today, but eventually will be replaced with sunshine inland and warming temperatures into the 70s/low 80s.
- Sea fog will likely linger along the coast all day, keeping temperatures at the beaches chilly in the 60s.
- Sea fog will move inland late this afternoon/evening, setting up another round of dense fog tonight across the area.
- Afternoon highs warm into the 80s for more Thursday into the weekend with some record highs possible away from the coast.
- No significant rain over the next week.
- The Gate River Run Saturday looks dry, mild, and somewhat humid with warming temperatures into the 70s by mid-morning.
TODAY: Morning fog, afternoon inland sun. HIGH: 76 (60s at the beaches)
TONIGHT: Fog spreading inland. LOW: 59
THURSDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon and warmer. Isolated afternoon shower. 59/83 (Record: 87 - 2020)
FRIDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy afternoon. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 64/83
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️