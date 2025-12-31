First Alert Weather: Winter blast to ring in the New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s COLD Wednesday morning.
- Temps are as low as the 20s in SE GA with widespread frost.
- It’s a sunny but chilly day today.
- Temps drop back into the low 40s & upper 30s at midnight.
- There will be more frost/freezing temps tonight, but primarily inland.
- New Year’s Day is still sunny but not much warmer.
- Temps gradually warm up into the 70s for highs by Saturday.
- A fast-moving storm system brings us rain on Saturday, primarily afternoon & evening.
- There may be some lightning & thunder.
- The rain clears out Saturday night, leaving us sunny but a bit cool for the Jags game on Sunday.
TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. High: 56
TONIGHT: Cold. Inland Frost/Freezes. Low: 34
NYD: Sunny & Cool. 34/63
FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 53/66
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 46/70
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/69
