First Alert Weather: Winter blast to ring in the New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s COLD Wednesday morning.

Temps are as low as the 20s in SE GA with widespread frost.

It’s a sunny but chilly day today.

Temps drop back into the low 40s & upper 30s at midnight.

There will be more frost/freezing temps tonight, but primarily inland.

New Year’s Day is still sunny but not much warmer.

Temps gradually warm up into the 70s for highs by Saturday.

A fast-moving storm system brings us rain on Saturday, primarily afternoon & evening.

There may be some lightning & thunder.

The rain clears out Saturday night, leaving us sunny but a bit cool for the Jags game on Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny & Chilly. High: 56

TONIGHT: Cold. Inland Frost/Freezes. Low: 34

NYD: Sunny & Cool. 34/63

FRIDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 53/66

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. 46/70

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/69

