First Coast veterans travel to Washington D.C. aboard an Honor Flight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A First Coast honor flight is headed from Jacksonville to Washington D.C. early on Saturday.

Honor Flights are designed to honor veterans by flying them to visit memorials dedicated to those who have served in the armed forces.

Saturday’s flight, which will be departing from Jacksonville International Airport landing at Regan National Airport, includes a 101-year-old World War 2 veteran.

