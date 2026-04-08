FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Two crashes on I-295 North at the Dames Point Bridge close lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 7AM: Traffic is now moving.

END UPDATE:

Two crashes on I-295 northbound at the end of the Dames Point Bridge are causing delays on Wednesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one crash was reported at 4:49 AM and another one at 5:22 AM.

Both the left and right lanes are blocked.

Drivers are advised to proceed with caution and expect delays as emergency crews work in the area.

There’s no word yet on whether any injuries were involved.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.