Fishing for Firefighters: St. Johns County wraps up kingfish tournament to honor the fallen

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A fishing tournament and plenty of kingfish caught in St. Augustine this weekend for a good cause, with an awards ceremony held Sunday morning.

“We had some junior anglers and we had some lady anglers on board, and we’re going to try to weigh in in every category and see where we land,” said Jeff Berry at Sunday’s weigh-in and ceremony, hopeful for that 1st place prize.

It’s all part of the St. Johns County Firefighters Association’s mission to raise money for honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty or while actively a member of the department. Every dollar raised from the Fired Up Kingfish Challenge goes right towards the building of a fallen firefighter memorial wall at St. Johns County Fire & Rescue headquarters.

“It’s a great thing watching the community come together to support such a good effort, the memorial wall,” St. Johns County Firefighters Association president David Stevens said Sunday. “The whole purpose of it is just to honor the firefighters that came before us and sacrificed the ultimate sacrifice.”

Over 500 people showed up to show their support over the weekend-long event with 125 boats registered, raising tens of thousands for the memorial wall. It’s an initiative that has been in the works for around six months and has been brought to reality, one kingfish at a time.

“The last thing we ever want to do is forget the memory of our firefighters,” reminded Stevens. “And their families are a part of that even after they’ve passed, their families are always there, and we want them to know that the fire service is still there for them.”

The St. Johns County Firefighters Benevolent Fund hoped to lure in $100,000 to meet its goal and it looks like it Sunday’s fundraiser will make this dream come true.

