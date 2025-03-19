Flagler County deputies save man attempting to jump off I-95 overpass, FCSO says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says deputies saved a man who was threatening to jump off the I-95 overpass above State Road 100 in Palm Coast.

According to the sheriff’s office, calls came in Wednesday afternoon about a man sitting on the bridge drinking, making obscene gestures, and motioning that he was going to jump. Deputies arrived at the scene along with members of the Florida Highway Patrol, Flagler County Fire Rescue, Palm Coast Fire Department, and Flagler Beach Police Department.

Deputies shut down I-95 and State Road 100 in all directions while the FCSO Crisis Negotiations Team talked with the man. Firefighters brought up a ladder truck while crisis negotiators spoke with the man. FCSO says after a lengthy conversation, deputies and firefighters brought the man down from the overpass and placed him into protective custody under the Baker Act. The sheriff’s office says the man previously made the same threat at Palm Coast Parkway and I-95.

“I am thankful to see this situation was resolved safely with no one getting hurt,” says Sheriff Rick Staly. “I hope that this guy is able to get the help he needs. This rescue was truly a team effort. Thanks to our deputies’ quick response, our well-trained Crisis Negotiations Team, and coordination with our partner agencies, we saved a life today. It is unfortunate that so many drivers were delayed but the important part is a life was saved.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

©2025 Cox Media Group