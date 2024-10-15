Flagler County reveals damage costs from Hurricane Milton, FEMA disaster assistance available

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - — Flagler County suffered an estimated $18.8 million in damages countywide from Hurricane Milton.

Below is the damages, both costs and debris spread, confirmed by Flagler County:

Damage Control Estimate = $18.8 M

Unincorporated = $1.56 M



Beverly Beach = $1.43 M



Bunnell = $195,830



Flagler Beach = $10.95 M



Marineland = n/a



Palm Coast = $4.69 M

Estimated Structural Debris = 145.3 K cubic yards

Estimated Vegetative Debris = 43.3 K cubic yards

Property damages:

308 affected (<20% of total damages)



70 minor (20 - 40%)



17 major (40 - 80%)



0 destroyed (>80% of total damages)



27 inaccessible

With these total damages, FEMA encourages property owners and individuals affected by Milton to register for FEMA assistance by clicking HERE or by calling 800-621-3362. The registration is likely to close around December 10.

FEMA assistance can include the following:

Displacement Assistance

Serious Needs Assistance

Expanded Clean and Sanitize Assistance

Medical/Dental assistance

Transportation assistance

Moving and Storage Assistance

Misc. Assistance

Group Flood Insurance Policy

