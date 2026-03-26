Flashing crosswalk sign planned near St. Johns County school where 12-year-old boy on mini bike died

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County officials announced Wednesday that a flashing crosswalk sign will be installed on Longleaf Pine Parkway near Patriot Oaks Middle School.

The decision follows a community meeting held to address safety concerns after a 12-year-old student was struck and killed in the area in February.

The new safety beacon is designed to alert drivers to the presence of pedestrians at the crossing. The child was riding a mini dirt bike at the time of the crash, which has prompted county officials to review both infrastructure and local safety education.

The 17-year-old driver involved in the fatal crash will face no charges. St. Johns County deputies stated the driver did not have an opportunity to avoid the collision and concluded their driving was not the cause of the incident.

The flashing crosswalk sign is expected to be installed within the next month.

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