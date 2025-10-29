Fletcher High on ‘lockout’ after threat, dismissal to happen with ‘enhanced security measures’

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Fletcher High School is on a “lockout” after “an online threat made against the campus,” according to a message that went to families.

During a lockout, “no one is allowed to enter or leave the school,” the message from Principal Dean Ledford stated.

“School dismissal will occur as scheduled, with enhanced security measures in place,” Ledford’s message said.

Here is the full message that was sent to FHS families:

“Hello Fletcher High School Families,

“This is Principal Ledford reaching out to inform you of a safety incident at Fletcher High School. The school is currently on lockout due to an online threat made against the campus. Law enforcement has been notified and is actively investigating the situation.

“At this time, all students and staff are safe. The lockout will remain in place while authorities ensure the campus is secure. For everyone’s safety, no one is allowed to enter or leave the school during this time.

“We are taking this threat very seriously and are following all safety protocols to protect our students and staff. School dismissal will occur as scheduled, with enhanced security measures in place.

“Thank you for your understanding”

