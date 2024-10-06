Florida Attorney General extends Price Gouging Hotline

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has extended Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline after Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency.

The remains in effect for the counties already under the state of emergency order for Hurricane Helene and will remain active for the areas covered by Milton.

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities during times of storm-related declared states of emergencies.

Anyone who suspects price gouging can report it to the Florida Attorney General’s Office by visiting MyFloridaLegal.com or calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

