Florida bans sociology as core subject in public universities

Florida students will no longer be required to learn about sociology in college. The state Department of Education announced it decided to remove the courses from the “General Education” course lists.

This applies to Florida’s public universities.

The education board argues that sociology was drifting away from academic purposes and was being used to promote ideological viewpoints.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.