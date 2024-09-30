Florida Blue, Baptist Health reach deal in principle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s Ben Becker has learned from sources that Florida Blue and Baptist Health have reached a deal in principle.

A deal or agreement in principle is considered to be an informal deal, or a stepping stone to a formal contract.

This comes just hours before the current contract between the insurance provider and health care provider expired.

We’re expecting a joint statement from Florida Blue and Baptist Health at some point this evening.

This is a breaking news story. We are working to get the details and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.