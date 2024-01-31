‘Very motivating:’ Breast cancer survivor speaks out ahead of the annual DONNA Marathon fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s now been over six months since Ruthie Dell’s life was turned upside down after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer during routine mammogram screenings. However, due to Ruthie doing yearly screenings, with her mom being a breast cancer survivor herself, Ruthie was able to catch it early and is now a proud breast cancer survivor.

“I didn’t want to believe that this was true. Like, I thought, you know, oh, it was the view like I said, or the technician must not have done it, right,” Dell told Action News Jax on Wednesday. “It could have been worse … I think the early initiation of care made such a difference.”

Now, Dell is running in the 17th annual DONNA Marathon at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion. The marathon is an event held by Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan to raise funds for the medical costs of those currently battling breast cancer, while also allowing warriors like Ruthie, to share their stories with those who have gone through similar journeys.

“It’s very motivating to me and very satisfying to feel like you’re helping other people, other women going through this for sure,” added Dell.

The city’s official press release on the event with more info about the schedule for the weekend can be found below:

This weekend, February 2-4, join thousands of runners, walkers, and spectators for the 17th Annual DONNA Marathon Weekend, which begins with the Expo, DONNA Dash, and the 5K at EverBank Stadium and culminates with a marathon and half-marathon at the Jacksonville Beach Seawalk Pavilion.

The weekend kicks off Downtown with the two-day DONNA Health and Wellness Expo, presented by Jacksonville Jaguars and Bold Events. The DONNA Dash, a family-friendly one-mile fun run, and the annual FIS DONNA 5K will start and finish inside EverBank Stadium; 110 Ultra Marathoners will also begin their race on Saturday. Events return to the Beaches on Sunday with the half marathon and full marathon. Again this year, marathon runners will complete a double loop course, which will begin and end at the Seawalk Pavilion in the heart of Jacksonville Beach.

