Northbound side of Dames Point Bridge closed due to deadly crash, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 6:25 a.m.- FHP confirmed that the crash on the Dames Point Bridge is deadly.

Florida Highway Patrol said the northbound side of the Dames Point Bridge is blocked due to a crash.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Action News Jax confirmed that Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are all at the scene.

JFRD said that one person is currently trapped with critical injuries, and FHP reported that it got the initial call about the crash at 4:47 a.m.

JSO said that due to the nature of the crash, the northbound side of the bridge will be closed for an unknown amount of time, and drivers will need to exit at Merrill Road.

Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross is following traffic updates live for you on air and will provide updates as she gets them.

Read: Two men facing 67 felonies after stealing catalytic converters in St. Johns County

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.