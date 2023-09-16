Florida Department of Education celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with recommended readings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. has announced September’s chosen books to celebrate and embrace Hispanic Heritage Month.

The monthly reading challenge is to promote literacy and reading in Pre-K through Grade 12. Each month, Commissioner Diaz highlights five recommended books -- one per selected grade range.

“This month’s books celebrate Hispanic heritage and feature Spanish-speaking authors,” Diaz Jr. said in a statement. “Throughout these stories of resiliency, redemption, friendship, loyalty and sportsmanship, readers will experience a devotion to culture and a passion for literacy.”

The commissioner’s book recommendations for September are:

PreK – Rin, Rin, Rin/Do, Re, Mi by José-Luis Orozco

Grades K-2 – Amigo by Carlos Zamora

Grades 3-5 – A Taste of the Mexican Market - El Gusto Del Mercado Mexicano by Nancy María Grande Tabor

Grades 6-8 – Julieta and the Diamond Enigma by Luisana Duarte Armendáriz

Grades 9-12 – The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton

To keep up with the book releases each month, visit the Commissioner's Book of the Month page on FDOE website.

