Florida Department of Education to review Asian-American and Pacific-Islander history standards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Education is gearing up for a comprehensive review of academic standards pertaining to Asian-American and Pacific-Islander history, in accordance with recent legislative approvals. Lawmakers have given their nod to new educational requirements, prompting the Department of Education to take action.

The state’s education department has set the stage for a series of three meetings to be held in October, constituting a “civics workgroup.”

This assembly is tasked with the crucial mission of reviewing and potentially crafting new standards in alignment with House Bill 1537 (HB 1537), which received the green light from both the Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis.

The scope of the new education law is wide-ranging, and it mandates that the history of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders must encompass several key elements. These include delving into the history of Japanese internment camps and the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during World War II. Additionally, the curriculum must address topics such as immigration, citizenship, civil rights, identity, and culture as they relate to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Furthermore, the law requires an exploration of the significant contributions made by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to American society.

Notably, the law also emphasizes that instructional materials used in Florida schools “shall include the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to American society.”

To promote this substantial undertaking, the Department of Education has scheduled three pivotal workgroup meetings on October 2nd, October 5th, and October 9th.

The bills come after state officials rejected an Advanced Placement African American studies course in January, leading the College Board to water down its framework for the curriculum.

