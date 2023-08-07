Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues missing person alert for St. Augustine man

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing persons report for 41-year-old Orgious Harris.

Harris went missing on Aug. 1, 2022. He’s been described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds. Harris is from St. Augustine and was last seen in that area over a year ago. He was reported to be wearing a black tank top and khaki pants.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Harris you are asked to contact FDLE or the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at 904-824-8304.

