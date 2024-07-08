Florida entrepreneurs invited to pitch their products for Walmart or Sam's Club shelves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Small business owners and entrepreneurs in Florida have the chance to get their products on the the shelves of Walmart or Sam’s Club.

Walmart is now accepting applications for its “Open Call” event.

Small business owners will be invited to pitch the products to be sold in-store. The deadline to apply is July 15. The “Open Call” event will be on Sept. 25.

Click here to learn more about “Open Call” and how you can submit your product.

