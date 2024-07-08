Florida gas prices jump 18 cents leading to July 4th holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida gas prices surged 18 cents per gallon in the days leading up to Independence Day last week. On July 4th, Florida drivers paid an average of $3.53 per gallon, which is 27 cents more than last year’s Independence Day prices but still significantly lower than the 2022 average of $4.54 per gallon.

“Florida drivers are now paying the most expensive gas prices in nearly two months,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Fuel prices face continued upward pressure due to concerns about Tropical Storm Beryl and economic data suggesting that the U.S. Federal Reserve might lower interest rates to boost growth.”

As of this writing, Hurricane Beryl is heading toward the Texas coastline. The Gulf Coast, which includes Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, accounts for nearly half of the fuel refining capacity in the United States and is a major supplier of gasoline to Florida. Initial reports from OPIS indicate that Beryl is not expected to significantly disrupt U.S. offshore oil-and-gas production. However, the full impact of Beryl on the fuel supply chain and prices will not be known until several days after the storm passes.

Regional Gas Prices

Most expensive metro markets:

West Palm Beach ($3.67), Naples ($3.58)



Homosassa Springs ($3.57)

Least expensive metro markets:

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.20)



Panama City ($3.22), Pensacola ($3.22)

Tips for Saving on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash, as some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit card payments.

Remove excess weight from your vehicle, as every 100 pounds taken out improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively, avoiding aggressive acceleration and speeding, which reduces fuel economy.

Florida Average Gas Prices 7-8-24 Data provided by AAA

