Florida gas prices reach lowest average since December 2022, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices have plummeted to their lowest levels of the year.

Sunday’s state average was $3.17 per gallon, which is 5 cents less than the previous low from March.

“Florida drivers are now finding some of the lowest pump prices since December 2022,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Drivers are even finding pump prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. … The seasonal decline in driving demand, coupled with gasoline supply builds and falling oil prices are all contributing to the recent pump price drop. Expect these low prices to hang around through the holidays, unless oil prices suddenly spike or there’s an unexpected disruption to fuel supplies”

Florida’s state average declined 12 cents per gallon last week. It’s down 68 cents from this year’s high of $3.85, which was recorded in mid-August.

The price of U.S. crude settled at $80.51 per barrel on Friday, which is $5 per barrel or 6% less than the week before. Gasoline futures also declined 11 cents, for a combined discount of 17 cents per gallon through two weeks.

Regional Prices:

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.37), Naples ($3.29), Tallahassee ($3.28)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.00), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.02), Orlando ($3.07)

For the latest gas averages, visit Gasprices.AAA.com.

