Florida gas prices stabilize following Hurricane Milton, AAA reports

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasoline prices in Florida have stabilized after fluctuations due to Hurricane Milton, offering relief to drivers across the state. The average price of gas on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon, marking a slight decrease from the previous week and a notable drop compared to last month and last year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to AAA - The Auto Club Group, the state’s average gas price is down one cent from last week, five cents from last month, and 16 cents lower than at this time in 2023.

“Conditions are much improved compared to last week when retailers struggled to keep their gas pumps stocked due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “Just one week later, gasoline supplies are much more stable around the state, and Floridians do not have to look far to find fuel.”

The price of crude oil, a key factor influencing gas prices, also saw a significant drop late last week. On Friday, the U.S. price for a barrel of crude settled at $69.22, down more than $6 from the previous week. This reduction, the lowest daily settlement since late September, is expected to help maintain stable pump prices soon.

Regional Prices

Gas prices vary across Florida, with West Palm Beach-Boca Raton leading the most expensive metro markets at $3.26 per gallon. Naples follows at $3.20, and Gainesville at $3.18. On the lower end, drivers in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach are seeing prices as low as $2.85 per gallon, with Panama City and Pensacola not far behind at $2.88.

For more information on gas prices in your area, visit GasPrices.AAA.com.

Florida Average Gas Prices 10-21-24 Data provided by AAA

Ways to Save on Gas

AAA offers several tips to help consumers save money at the pump:

Combine errands to reduce driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your area.

Pay with cash, as some retailers charge extra per gallon for credit card payments.

Remove excess weight from your vehicle to improve fuel efficiency.

Drive conservatively—aggressive driving and speeding can reduce fuel economy.

As Florida recovers from the impact of Hurricane Milton, the outlook for gas prices remains stable, offering some much-needed relief to Floridians on the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.