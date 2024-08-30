Florida Highway Patrol responding to deadly crash involving ATV, pickup truck in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is investigating a deadly crash in Fleming Island.

It happened near U.S. 17 northbound near Hibernia Road.

FHP was dispatched to the crash around 10:24 a.m., according to its online traffic map.

A side-by-side ATV and a pickup truck were involved, FHP said in a social media post.

The road is not blocked, but FHP is asking drivers to use caution as troopers are still in the area investigating.

