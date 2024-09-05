Florida man sentenced for secretly recording minor

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Tyler Habdas has been sentenced to five years in prison for secretly recording a minor, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

On Jan. 20, 2023, the sheriff’s office began investigating Habdas. After analyzing his phone, authorities found images and secret recordings of the victim dating back several months.

Habdas was arrested in May 2023 and the trial took place in July 2022.

He was found guilty by a jury in July on five counts of Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communication Device, three counts of Video Voyeurism involving a Victim Under 12, and Child Abuse.

After his time in prison, Habdas will serve eight years of sex offender probation.

