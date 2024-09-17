Florida Missing Child Alert: Lake City teen ran away, took cat with her, authorities say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Lake City teen who is believed to have run away from home and taken her cat with her.

Emma Peebles, 16, was last seen in the 400th block of Southwest Ralph Terrace in Lake City, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Saturday about Emma’s disappearance.

Missing Juvenile: Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 16-year-old Emma Peebles who is believed to have... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 14, 2024

FDLE said she has been missing since Friday.

Emma is described as 5′4″, weighing 170 pounds and authorities do not know what she was last seen wearing or the direction she was traveling in.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact CCSO at 386-719-2005.

