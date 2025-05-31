Florida offering license-free fishing weekends in June

Florida Fish and Wildlife is taking down some restrictions to make fishing accessible for all people in the state this summer.

During June, there will be one weekend each where recreational freshwater and saltwater fishing will be allowed for anyone, even those without a license.

Saltwater: June 7-8

Freshwater: June 14-15

FWC’s website says, “License-free fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those who don’t yet have a fishing license to experience fishing, take youth fishing, or for avid anglers to introduce a friend to fishing without having to purchase a license.”

All other rules like seasons, bag, and size limits still apply.

There will be a couple more opportunities for license-free saltwater fishing in 2025:

First Saturday in September

Saturday following Thanksgiving

To see a list of FWC’s best places to fish in Northeast Florida, click here.

