Florida sees lowest Labor Day gas prices in three years, AAA reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida drivers are enjoying a welcome relief at the gas pump this Labor Day weekend, with prices hitting a three-year low. According to data from AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida is $3.29, nearly 40 cents lower than the same time last year.

In recent years, Labor Day gas prices in Florida have been notably higher. In 2023, the average price was $3.68 per gallon, and in 2022, it was $3.52. However, prices this year are only slightly above the 2021 average of $3.02 per gallon.

AAA attributes this year’s lower prices to decreased gas demand and changes in driving habits that have emerged in the post-pandemic era. These factors have contributed to a more favorable situation for drivers planning holiday road trips within the state

