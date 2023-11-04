Florida State College at Jacksonville named top 150 Contender for 2025 Aspen Prize

WASHINGTON D.C. — Florida State College at Jacksonville has been selected as one of the 150 institutions eligible to compete for the prestigious $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

The Aspen Institute, based in Washington, D.C., announced this recognition, highlighting FSCJ’s dedication to achieving high levels of student success and promoting equitable outcomes for all students, particularly Black and Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.

Dr. John Avendano, President of FSCJ, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Being recognized as one of the top community colleges among a distinguished list of institutions is a profound honor for FSCJ. This acknowledgment underscores the unwavering dedication and commitment demonstrated by our faculty, staff, and administrators toward the success of our students, both within and beyond the classroom. FSCJ continues to tirelessly pursue its mission as an inclusive, accessible, and welcoming educational hub for all, and we are truly humbled by the privilege of being considered for this esteemed award.”

The Aspen Prize is a national recognition of excellence among two-year colleges, aiming to draw attention to institutions that excel in post-graduate success for all students. It also serves as a platform for the Aspen Institute to research and share effective student success strategies.

The 150 eligible colleges, including FSCJ, have been invited to submit student success data and narratives about their strategies to enhance student outcomes, ultimately leading to the selection of the Aspen Prize winner in the spring of 2025.

These eligible colleges represent the diversity and depth of the community college sector, with institutions located in urban, rural, and suburban areas across 30 states, serving varying student populations from as few as 169 students to as many as 49,619.

Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, emphasized the significance of the Aspen Prize, saying, “The best community colleges are continuing to focus on advancing the core mission: making sure as many students as possible graduate with credentials that lead to fulfilling careers and reflect the development of diverse talent that communities, states, and our nation need.”

Community colleges play a crucial role in the educational landscape, but student outcomes can vary significantly between institutions. The Aspen Prize recognizes colleges that excel in six critical areas: teaching and learning, certificate and degree completion, transfer and bachelor’s attainment, workforce success, equitable access to the college, and equitable outcomes for students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.

Wyner further noted, “We’re excited to learn over the coming months how they achieved that success so we can share the most impressive practices with others in the field.”

To be eligible for the Aspen Prize, colleges had to demonstrate strong, improving, and equitable student outcomes in areas such as first-to-second-year retention, credentials awarded, and completion and transfer rates. Approximately 15 percent of the nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges assessed for Prize eligibility were invited to apply.

The following steps in the selection process include the announcement of 25 semifinalists in April 2024, based on assessments of extensive data and strategy documents. This selection will be made by a panel of 16 experts in community colleges, higher education, and workforce training, following interviews with institutional leadership teams. In June 2024, 10 finalists will be announced, chosen by the same selection panel. Fall 2024 will see site visits to each of the ten finalists to collect additional information, including employment and earnings data and insights about promising practices.

The final Prize award decisions will be made by a distinguished, independent Prize jury in January 2025, with the announcement of the Aspen Prize winner and the celebration of the 10 finalists set for spring 2025 in Washington, D.C.

For more information on the top 150 eligible institutions and the selection process, please visit the Aspen Prize website.

The Aspen Prize is funded by Ascendium, the Joyce Foundation, JPMorgan Chase, and the Kresge Foundation.

Previous winners of the Aspen Prize include:

2023: Amarillo College (TX) and Imperial Valley College (CA)

2021: San Antonio College (TX)

2019: Indian River State College (FL) and Miami Dade College (FL)

2017: Lake Area Technical Institute (SD)

2015: Santa Fe College (FL)

2013: Santa Barbara City College (CA) and Walla Walla Community College (WA)

2011: Valencia College (FL)

Please note that colleges that previously won the Aspen Prize are not eligible to apply in subsequent years.

About the Aspen Insitute:

The Aspen Institute, a global nonprofit organization, is committed to igniting human potential to create new possibilities for a better world. Founded in 1949, the Institute works towards driving change through dialogue, leadership, and action to address society’s greatest challenges. It is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with a campus in Aspen, Colorado, and an international network of partners. For more information, please visit www.aspeninstitute.org.

