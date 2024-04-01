The Florida Supreme rules on abortion, marijuana amendments

Jacksonville, Fla. — The decisions are in. Floridians will be able to vote on abortion rights and recreational marijuana.

The Florida Supreme Court released the rulings at 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

The amendments had enough public signatures, but justices had to sign off on the language before it could go on the November ballot.

Action News Jax Jake Stofan is following this story. Look for live updates starting at 5:00 p.m. on CBS47/FOX30.

