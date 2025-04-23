Florida teen facing attempted murder charge after grandmother says he put bleach in her milk

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A teen is accused of attempting to poison his grandmother. The 17-year-old was arrested in Volusia County over the weekend after he was found hiding inside his home.

Deputies said the teen put bleach in the 77-year-old woman’s milk.

He faces charges including attempted murder.

Body cam video shows the Volusia County deputies questioning the grandmother.

“Do you recall what happened this morning with milk?” the deputy asked.

“He put Clorox in the milk ... I drink milk everyday,” the grandmother said. “I had some, just a little because I could taste it.”

The video then show a deputy removing the teen from the home in handcuffs. “He was hiding in the room with the dog,” the deputy says as a dog barks in the background.

