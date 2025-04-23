Update: Duval teacher shares test results after measles scare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax told you about a Duval County teacher last week concerned that she might have measles. The teacher, whose identity was concealed to avoid panic, was frustrated after encountering difficulties getting tested here.

She said she was turned away from an urgent care, the Duval County Health Department, and the Health Department’s Immunization Department.

The teacher was advised to contact her primary care doctor. A test was ordered for her last week and she informed Action News Jax on Tuesday that the results were negative.

What you should do if you believe you have measles

An infectious disease expert told Action News Jax that people who believe they may be infected should call their primary care doctor before going to their doctor’s office or the hospital.

Dr. William Raszka, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, said the virus is so contagious, it can linger in a room hours after the infected person has left.

Razska said the measles vaccination is the best defense against the virus. He says that there are tests available that can check for antibodies, too.

The doctor adds that children and unvaccinated people are especially vulnerable to the virus. He says that now is the time to check your vaccination records to make sure you’re protected.

Florida residents wanting to request their vaccination records can find that information here.

What you should know about the measles outbreak in the US

Texas has more than 600 known cases of measles on Tuesday as the outbreak in the western part of the state approaches the three-month mark.

The U.S. was up to 800 cases of measles nationwide on Friday. Two unvaccinated elementary school-aged children died from measles-related illnesses in the epicenter in West Texas, and an adult in New Mexico who was not vaccinated died of a measles-related illness.

Other states with active outbreaks — defined as three or more cases — include Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Oklahoma, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Mexico. The U.S. has more than double the number of measles cases it saw in all of 2024.

