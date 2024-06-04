Florida Virtual School enrollment is now open for 2024-2025

ORLANDO, Fla. — Enrollment for Florida Virtual Full-Time Public Schools is now open for the 2024-25 school year. The full-time option offers students in grades Kindergarten through 12 a supportive learning experience that combines the flexibility of online learning with the structure of a traditional 180-day school calendar. Open enrollment is available until July 12th.

It appears that 72% of parents are considering new schools for their children this academic year, indicating a growing interest in alternative forms of education. Florida Virtual School (FLVS) Full Time offers a flexible and comprehensive learning environment that caters to a wide range of student and family needs.

Enrollment for FLVS full-time has been consistent over the past two years, with 9,722 students in the 2022-23 school year and a projected enrollment of over 9,000 for the current school year (2023-24).

“FLVS Full Time is an excellent choice for families looking for flexibility and desire the structure of a 180-day school year,” said Senior Director of Instruction at Florida Virtual School, Katie Santana. “We cater to students’ individual needs by providing teacher-led, interactive online lessons. Our students can engage with their classmates and participate in over 80 online clubs and activities, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching educational experience.”

FLVS offers over 200 online courses, including Advanced Placement, electives, Career & Technical Education (CTE), world languages, and NCAA-approved core subjects. It provides students, especially those in Florida’s 30 rural counties, with exceptional accessibility and flexibility. FLVS empowers students to enhance their educational journey, preparing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the future. After meeting graduation requirements, students can obtain a State of Florida diploma from Florida Virtual School.

The recent graduation rate of Florida Virtual High School is an impressive 92.6%. Graduates have gained acceptance to prestigious universities including the University of Florida, Tufts University, UCLA, and LSU, among others. These acceptances demonstrate the high quality of education and preparation provided by FLVS.

Apply now for the 2024-25 school year, starting on August 12th. Families interested can submit their applications through the Full Time Enrollment page until 5 p.m. on July 12th.

