Florida’s only Black-owned selfie musuem celebrates 3 years with Selfie Fest October 19th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Selfie Showroom, Florida’s only Black-owned selfie museum and showroom, marks its third anniversary this month and is celebrating with an exciting community event. The Selfie Fest, set for October 19, will feature music, shopping, and many photo opportunities. Participants can win prizes and enjoy exclusive photo experiences during the event.

Owned and operated by Carissa Glanton, the museum, located at 9433 Lem Turner Rd., is the only one of its kind in the state, with Glanton sporting her signature electric purple hair. The 2,400-square-foot venue on Jacksonville’s Northside offers a creative space where multiple photographers can conduct photoshoots simultaneously. Glanton, a photographer-turned-entrepreneur, designed the space to let customers capture their own unique photos, keeping up with the latest Instagram and TikTok trends.

The Selfie Showroom features colorful backdrops and interactive sets with ring lights and smartphone mounts to help guests create the perfect self-portrait. A 360 video booth is also available for those looking to film customized reels, inspired by their favorite TikTok stars.

While Glanton has faced challenges attracting customers from across the bridge, she remains committed to promoting positive changes in the Northside community. With few venues like the Selfie Showroom in the area or across the state, she hopes to welcome new visitors, especially as the holidays approach.

Selfie Fest is free and open to guests of all ages, with special self-guided tours available at a 20% discount when booked online.

For more information, visit selfieshowroom.com.

