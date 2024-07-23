Florida's US Senate candidates hit the campaign trail in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The August Primary is less than a month away and both likely nominees for one of Florida’s US Senate seats have been making the trips to Jacksonville to spread their messages in recent weeks.

Action News Jax caught up with former Congresswoman and likely-Democratic US Senate nominee Debbie Mucarsel-Powell at a campaign stop in June, where she argued she believes Scott is beatable, despite the state’s deepening red hue in recent years.

“He’s barely won every single time. He only won by 10,000 votes back in 2018. And you’re right, a lot of people here in Florida know him, and because they know his record, they don’t want to vote for him,” said Mucarsel-Powell.

At a campaign stop at a local distillery Tuesday, Incumbent Republican US Senator Rick Scott told Action News Jax he’s felt confident in every race he’s won, and this one is no different.

“We win because of the issues. When I won in 2010, the economy in Florida was terrible. I ran on a campaign to get our state back to work,” said Scott.

But Mucarsel-Powell argued Scott’s record in Florida is his weakness.

“The property insurance crisis actually started when he was Governor,” said Mucarsel-Powell.

Scott called his likely opponent too radical for Florida.

“Harris is a socialist from California. My opponent is a socialist from South Florida,” said Scott.

UNF Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Binder noted with issues like recreational marijuana and abortion on the ballot, Mucarsel-Powell could give Scott a run for his money.

But he added an upset in November is likely a long shot.

“With the headwinds the way they are, with party registrations for Republicans, a Presidential race where you would expect registration to mirror turnout much closer maybe than in some of these wonky midterms, I expect it’s unlikely that a Democrat is gonna win statewide, but I think there’s a better chance that she would win than Trump would lose,” said Binder.

Current polling averages have Scott up by nearly six points.

However, we’re still not through the August Primary, and a lot could change over the course of the hundred-plus days before the November Election.

