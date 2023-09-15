‘Florida’s water -- It’s worth saving;’ Jaguars join forces to promote water conservation

PALATKA, Fla. — Looking for more ways to raise community awareness and protect area resources, the Jacksonville Jaguars are helping a great cause.

The St. Johns River Water Management District and the Jags have teamed up to encourage water conservation and protect the St. Johns River. The mission is to raise awareness about the importance of preserving Florida’s precious water resources.

“Our staff are excited to team up with the Jaguars to convey the importance of a healthy river and conserving our water resources,” St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Mike Register said. “The Jaguars share in the District’s core mission belief that a healthy river and responsible water use are vital components of preserving and protecting Florida’s resources.”

The purpose for the District to ask for a helping hand from the Jags is to share water conservation information through various channels. According to the water district, this is the first time it has directly engaged with sports fans, leveraging the popularity of football to reach both long-term residents and newcomers to Florida.

The campaign pays tribute to the St. Johns River, which flows through downtown Jacksonville near EverBank Stadium.

“This message aims to foster a stronger connection between area residents and their river, highlighting how everyday activities impact its well-being,” the District said in a statement announcing the partnership.

For further water conservation tips and to learn more about the St. Johns River, visit the District’s website at www.sjrwmd.com.

