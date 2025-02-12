Food distribution events for families in need planned in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. — Farm Share has scheduled two food distribution events Friday in Putnam County. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. “Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties,” a Farm Share news release states. “Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed."

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Event: Interlachen Fire Station 17 Free Food Distribution

Interlachen Fire Station 17 Free Food Distribution Location: 217 Kennedy Ave, Interlachen, FL 32148

217 Kennedy Ave, Interlachen, FL 32148 Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. while supplies last

Event: Welaka-Helping Hands Welaka Free Food Distribution

Welaka-Helping Hands Welaka Free Food Distribution Location: 400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193

400 4th Ave, Welaka, FL 32193 Date: Friday, February 14, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. while supplies last

DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Arrest made in fatal Jacksonville I-295 chase, crash

Read: Sexual abuse case against former Fleming Island HS coach dropped after statute of limitations passes

Read: White House bars AP reporter from Oval Office because of AP style policy on ‘Gulf of America’

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.