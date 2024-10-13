Former Baker Detention Deputy arrested for smuggling contraband while in relationship with inmate

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Former Baker County Sheriff’s Office Detention Deputy Debbie-Lynn Hamm was arrested after an extensive investigation involving smuggling contraband into the Baker County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, the BCDC Jail Inspector determined Hamm was involved in a “romantic relationship” with an inmate. She had delivered illegal narcotics to him multiple times.

Hamm was arrested on Oct. 9. and her employment was immediately terminated. She was employed by BCSO for approximately 6 months, according to BCSO.

At first appearance on Thursday afternoon, Hamm was given a $15,000 bond.

She is charged with two counts of Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility and one count of Unlawful Use of a 2-Way Communication Device to Commit a Felony.

