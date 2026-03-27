Former DCPS school officer accused of soliciting romantic relationship with student, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County school police officer was arrested Thursday following a joint investigation into allegations of criminal misconduct involving a student.

According to a release from Duval County Public Schools, Alexander Capasso faces charges of Authority Figure Solicits or Engages in Romantic Relationship With a Student, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device and Tampering with Evidence.

The arrest, conducted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, followed a monthlong investigation into Capasso’s conduct. Capasso resigned from the Duval County School Police on March 2 while the investigation was active and was stripped of his law enforcement authority at that time.

Capasso began his employment with the district in October 2025. DCPS says that while he served as a school police officer, he was not assigned to a specific school campus during his tenure.

Jackson Short, Chief of Duval County School Police, emphasized that the behavior described in the charges does not align with the expectations for officers in the district.

“While all criminal investigations involve due process, I am deeply troubled by these allegations. The alleged behavior is not representative of the high standards of integrity required of our law enforcement officers and does not reflect our unwavering commitment to student safety and care,” Short said.

The school district says it is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and that it will continue to support the ongoing investigation in any way possible.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information regarding this developing story.

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