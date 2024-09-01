Former Florida Gators football player Ricky Pearsall shot on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. — Former Florida Gators football player and current San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall was shot during a reported attempted robbery.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 23-year-old was shot in the chest while the suspect tried to steal his Rolex watch, CBS Sports reported. There was a struggle for the gun, and both the football player and the suspect were shot.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed the shooting in a social media post. She said it happened in Union Square on Saturday evening.

This afternoon, there was an attempted robbery in Union Square involving San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and he was shot.



SFPD was on scene immediately and an arrest of the shooter was made.



My thoughts are with Ricky and his family at this time.



We will… — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 1, 2024

According to CBS Sports, Pearsall and the suspect are in stable condition at the hospital. The suspect is in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.