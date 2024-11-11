Former Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio arrested for operating while impaired in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Jack Del Rio was arrested early Friday morning in Wisconsin after police say he caused a crash while driving impaired.

Jack Del Rio, 61, was arrested for first offense OWI (operating while under the influence), according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the crash happened in Madison early Friday morning around 12:33 a.m.

The car “hit a street sign” and “broke a fence” before stopping in a yard, police said.

When officers arrived, people directed them “to the driver who was walking away from the area,” the release said.

Police also said Del Rio admitted to driving the vehicle. No one was injured in the crash.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Del Rio, 61, has worked for the University of Wisconsin Badgers football team as the Senior Advisor to Head Coach Luke Fickell.

According to ESPN, the university said the following in a statement:

“Wisconsin Athletics is aware of the incident involving football staff member Jack Del Rio. We take matters like this very seriously and we are continuing to gather information.”

ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg is reporting that Del Rio will now leave Wisconsin’s staff.

Rittenberg reports that Fickell said, “It’s a tough situation, decisions that all of us have to be able to take full responsibility for. So that’s what Jack will do and we’ll continue to move forward.”

The Badgers were on a bye week the weekend Del Rio was arrested and are scheduled to take on the Oregon Ducks at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Del Rio served as the Jaguars’ second head coach in franchise history from 2003 to 2011. He was also head coach of the Oakland Raiders from 2015 to 2017.

